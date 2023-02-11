MQS Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

