MQS Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.