MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

