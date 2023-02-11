MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Activity at National Health Investors

National Health Investors Stock Up 2.9 %

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NHI opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

