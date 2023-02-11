MQS Management LLC Sells 19,419 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

MQS Management LLC lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,419 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
