Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.