Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,430 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 242.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 261.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 218.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 209.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

