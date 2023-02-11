NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $44.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

