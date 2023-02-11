Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nelnet were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE NNI opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

