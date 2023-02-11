Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $347.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $411.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.