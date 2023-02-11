Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.19 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

