New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,091.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $102,846.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in New Relic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

