New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 187,364 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 377.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -405.31%.

