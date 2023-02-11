New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,742 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.50% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

