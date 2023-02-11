New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Harmony Biosciences worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

HRMY stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares in the company, valued at $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,954,794 shares in the company, valued at $173,446,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,597 shares of company stock worth $21,803,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

