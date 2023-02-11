New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.86% of Alphatec worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 102.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares in the company, valued at $20,103,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,435,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,841,300. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

