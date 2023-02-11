New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.62 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRX opened at $23.08 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

