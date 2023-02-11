New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.30 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,215.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

