New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 78,353 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Calix were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NYSE:CALX opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

