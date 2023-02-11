New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 396,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,747 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

