New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,961 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,671,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after acquiring an additional 962,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 409,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy Profile

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.20. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

