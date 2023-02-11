New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,542 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 779,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $75.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

