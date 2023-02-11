New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,592 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,779,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

