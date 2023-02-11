New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 473 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $243.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $253.29. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

