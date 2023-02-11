New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,375 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UGI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

