New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

