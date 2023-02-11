Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,994 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

