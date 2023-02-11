NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,415,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 560.02, a quick ratio of 560.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 5,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 99,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,605 shares of company stock worth $95,893. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

