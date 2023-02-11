NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.38% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

Shares of NEX stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

