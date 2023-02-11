Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 667 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,739 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 191,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE IGT opened at $26.41 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

