Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVGO opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Several analysts have commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

