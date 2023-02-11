Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EVgo Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE EVGO opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.89.
EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
