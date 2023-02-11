Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

