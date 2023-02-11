Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,913 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 3,348.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $94.36.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

