Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,268 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 723.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,759,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 154,028 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 41.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 368,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

