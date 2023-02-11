Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valaris Profile

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

