Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 336.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 194.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

