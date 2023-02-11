Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 17.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 3.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period.

Sabre Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

