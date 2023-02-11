Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $192,000.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinetik Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of KNTK opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

