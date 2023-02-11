Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ARES opened at $85.34 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and sold 651,973 shares worth $53,234,292. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

