Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.66 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

