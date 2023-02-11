Northland Securities Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $50.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.15.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

