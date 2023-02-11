NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NOV by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in NOV by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Recommended Stories

