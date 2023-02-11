NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Up to $45.78

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.78, but opened at $48.28. NuVasive shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 2,047,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVA. Cowen reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

NuVasive Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in NuVasive by 64.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NuVasive by 111.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

