Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NUBD stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.