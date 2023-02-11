Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.60.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $13,628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,221,000 after buying an additional 592,839 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,439,000 after buying an additional 891,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after buying an additional 203,576 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after buying an additional 1,685,329 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

