ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Raised by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

OKE opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

