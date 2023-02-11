Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $359.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.58. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

