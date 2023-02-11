Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,601.71.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,513.69 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,418.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,335.43. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

