Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 652.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

