Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.36 and its 200 day moving average is $211.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

